Today, Apple released the first developer preview beta update of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, with an internal version number of 20E5212f.

It is understood that in this update, Apple has added 15 new emoji, and related topics have also been on the hot search list, causing heated discussions.

The 15 new emojis include bobblehead, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, blackbird, goose, wings, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, comb, flute, maracas, Wi-Fi symbols, and emojis of left and right hands in various skin tones.

In this regard, some netizens complained, “It doesn’t look good at all”, “Too ugly”, “Can you update useful software” and so on.

It should be noted that the update log shows that starting from iOS 16.4, in subsequent iOS and iPadOS, it will not be possible to experience the new beta system by installing description files.

If you want to continue to receive beta update pushes, you must register your Apple ID as a member of the Apple Developer Program (AppleDeveloper Program), otherwise you can only wait for the official version push.

Simply put, the days when you could experience the iOS beta version by simply installing a description file will end after iOS 16.4.

