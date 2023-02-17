Creatine, for those not aware of it, is a naturally occurring molecule that we find in the body, especially in the muscles but also in the brain. Creatinine plays an indispensable role at the muscle level, in contraction activity, to reinforce the efforts to which the structure is subjected.

Its function is to perfect the anaerobic system of phosphates, to produce ATP, the energy molecule that balances muscle activity. When creatine reaches the muscles, it associates with a phosphorus atom and forms phosphocreatine, thus transforming itself into a reserve energy source for ATP, valid after a typical effort that sees the need to regenerate the consumed ATP. The daily requirement of creatine is about 2 or 3 grams and about one gram comes from food while the remainder is produced by endogenous synthesis.

Beware of Creatine: Here’s What Happens If…

The positive effects of creatine come from its ability to release energy at times of maximum metabolic demand. It is also used in cases of cerebral creatine insufficiency syndromes, congestive heart disease, depression, diabetes, fibromyalgia, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, Rett syndrome, schizophrenia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis obviously under medical supervision .

From several studies it seems that creatine helps to increase the levels of testosterone, the hormone that regulates desire. Then it is possible that among the various enumerated benefits, positive effects regarding sexual performance can be found. Creatine can be an excellent supplement for those who play sports or who use their body for jobs that require muscular effort.

The intake must be well balanced and not inevitably the combined gym creatine is always adequate. Therefore we can say that it is important to be aware that an uncleared and balanced intake can lead to the manifestation of side effects such as weight gain, muscle water retention, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, cramps.

It cannot be taken by everyone, on the contrary it presents a series of non-beneficial effects in delicate subjects who undergo distinct pharmacological treatments. Those suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, colitis, ulcers and those affected by renal insufficiency should in any case consult their doctor before taking creatine.