In addition to its own Pixel, the second wave of Android 14 beta can also be played by 9 other brands! | 3C Technology | Life

A few days ago, Google held a developer conference, which saw many new features of Android 14 in the future. The official website recently announced the second beta version of Android 14. The first wave of early-experience models include the Pixel 4a 5G version, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as 9 designated models including Xiaomi, OPPO and realme. Although the official launch time has not yet been announced, it is rumored on the Internet that it may debut with the next-generation flagship Pixel 8 in August.



I am an advertisement please continue reading

The application of generative AI was showcased at Google I/O. On the latest Android operating system, the generative AI was imported into Google messages, and Magic Compose was launched, which can provide suggested reply messages according to the message context, and can convert different tones, Style, so that reply messages can be more concise and professional.

The user interface will also be different due to the debut of the new generation, such as the sharing function supports more choices, has AI automatic generation of wallpaper design, and makes the health app the default. In addition, there is also the Android version of the “Find My Device” function “Find My Device”, which allows unfamiliar Android devices to help locate and search through compatible devices, so as to find lost devices. “Quick Pairing” can speed up the setup of pairing commonly used devices, supporting more than 300 earphones, and the “Nearby Sharing” function can support more than 3 billion devices.

▲Including Google’s own Pixel phones, a total of 10 mobile phone brands can download the Android 14 Beta version first. (Picture/Flipping the official website)

There is also an “unknown tracker warning” function. When a tracker is detected, the phone will send a notification and help find the tracker. The new feature supports Bluetooth trackers including Apple AirTags and all Find My Device compatible devices, and cameras are also expected to support higher-resolution photo formats.



I am an advertisement please continue reading

As for when will the official version of Android 14 be pushed? According to Google’s official testing time plan, it is estimated that Beta 3, Beta 4 and the final version will be released in June and July. The official version may fall in August and September in the second half of the year at the earliest. It will debut with the new generation of flagship phones, but the exact launch date still has to wait for the official announcement.