We caught up with Charlie Cleveland at an interesting point in his career: He could talk about his previous work, Subnautica, but has given its sequel to another team to focus on a super-secret Project, he’s biting his tongue so as not to spoil us. This is Moonbreaker, one of the most delightful surprises at Gamescom Cologne.

It was on the German show that we finally met face to face, where he could ease his desire to tell everyone about the new game in this video:

“I would say, it’s a real hybrid,” Cleveland began describing their views on tactical combat. “It probably started out more like Hearthstone, I think I would say it’s more strategic, about deck building and timing, you play the right cards at the right time. You know, you have a certain preference , a certain playstyle, you put these characters together and yes, they’re bound into some kind of meta.

“Of course, once you put your troops into battle, there is positioning,” he then corrects from his initial thought. “So it’s not CCG, it’s all about positioning on the map, the position of each unit affects basically every other unit. So if I move one unit, it now affects the movement of all my other units because I Can block them, I don’t want to, but I might block my own unit, I also block all movement of my opponent, and then of course it also changes the line of sight of that unit, it can change the accuracy of other units. So every The moves change all my units and everything else about all my units and the order in which you do it is very important. So yeah, it started out more strategically at first and now we’re really getting into the miniatures, the real juiciness of the game It’s all about unit positioning and tactics.

During our playtime, we found some random elements, including miniatures you could deploy at first, or potential ship aids you could use. about this point:

“Most microgames, like Warhammer, the desktop version, you build your roster on a piece of paper, you design your crew, your army, and then you get all those units right at the start of the game. Then you just play , they collide with each other and you get every unit and then whoever is left is the winner. To me it feels really stale because it’s not very exciting because you start with the most powerful force and then as you go You will lose power over time.

Moonbreaker just got its second free trial weekend before hitting Early Access on September 29, the same day Brandon Sanderson’s story will begin airing as a podcast.