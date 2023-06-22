Home » Indiana Jones game coming to PC and Xbox Series only
Technology

Indiana Jones game coming to PC and Xbox Series only

by admin
Indiana Jones game coming to PC and Xbox Series only

Machine Games and Bethesda didn’t give us much information when they revealed the upcoming Indiana Jones game. This has led to rumors of it being an Xbox console exclusive, while others claim it won’t. Now we seem to know the truth.

IGN’s Logan Factory has been following the trial between Xbox/Activision and the FTC, and as part of it, some interesting details have been revealed. That includes the fact that Indiana Jones won’t be coming to PlayStation 5. Bethesda publishing chief Pete Hines says it should, but Xbox Game Studios changed its deal with Disney after buying ZeniMax – making it a PC and Xbox exclusive agreement. Very similar to what Redfall went through.

What do you think of it?

See also  Microsoft Flight Simulator makes France look better than ever

You may also like

Greentech Index: Solar-Energie vs. Photovoltaik

“Titan” submersible controlled by game controller – established...

Major iPhone update to iOS 16.5.1 fixes major...

Sonic Superstars Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Logging Facades for Java | hot online

2022 and before

Microsoft will increase the price of Xbox Series...

Who would win in the ring between Musk...

Amazon Fire Max 11 unboxing and first impression...

The MOTO RAZR 40 Ultra can be operated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy