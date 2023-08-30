India’s Rolling Probe Discovers Presence of Sulfur and Other Elements at Moon’s South Pole

India Probe Confirms Presence of Sulfur and Other Elements Near Moon’s South Pole

NEW DELHI (AP) — The India Rolling Probe has confirmed the presence of sulfur and has detected several other elements near the south pole of the Moon, the Indian space agency reported on Tuesday. This comes nearly a week after the historic moon landing by India.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that the rover’s laser-induced spectroscopic instrument has also found aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the lunar surface. The discovery of these elements is significant in understanding the composition of the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 rover, which successfully descended down a ramp from the Indian spacecraft’s lander, is expected to conduct experiments for 14 days, according to ISRO. These experiments will include studying the lunar atmosphere and seismic activity.

The primary objective of the rolling probe is to search for signs of frozen water near the south pole of the Moon. This discovery could potentially be a vital resource for future astronaut missions, providing drinking water and even serving as rocket fuel.

“The probe unequivocally confirms the presence of sulfur,” stated the ISRO. The agency is hopeful that further analysis will reveal the presence of frozen water.

The successful landing and the subsequent findings of the India Rolling Probe have propelled India into the league of countries making significant advancements in lunar exploration.

In addition to its scientific pursuits, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has also delighted space enthusiasts around the world with new images of a crater on the Moon. These images were shared by the rover, capturing the attention and interest of millions globally.

The Indian space agency’s achievements are a testament to the country’s growing space exploration capabilities. With these groundbreaking discoveries, India has reinforced its position in the global space race and paves the way for future lunar missions that hold promising prospects for not only India but humanity as a whole.