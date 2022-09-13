Home Technology Insiders Predict Deathloop ‘Coming Soon’ to Xbox – Deathloop – Gamereactor
Technology

Insiders Predict Deathloop ‘Coming Soon’ to Xbox – Deathloop – Gamereactor

by admin
Insiders Predict Deathloop ‘Coming Soon’ to Xbox – Deathloop – Gamereactor

Ring of Death released on PC and PlayStation 5 on September 14 last year, and both the gameplay and unique art design were well received. The release is also interesting because it’s a Bethesda-published game, in the same year that Microsoft bought the entire Bethesda/ZeniMax, Sony-formatted console-exclusive.

The reason behind this is that Bethesda and Sony signed a one-year exclusivity deal before the acquisition, which Microsoft respected. But the deal does expire tomorrow, and we (to be fair, many others) speculate that Microsoft is very eager to get the game on Xbox and Game Pass as soon as possible.

Jez Corden, a well-known journalist, editor and verified insider from Windows Central, spoke about this on the Xbox Two podcast a few hours ago, and said we might expect the game to be announced on Xbox this week (he claims to be willing to bet), while adding that he said it would Released “soon”..

Deathloop definitely deserves a bigger audience and hopefully more people will discover it on Game Pass, so let’s keep our fingers crossed, Corden is right, we’ll get this game on Xbox sooner or later.

See also  White Edition Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Released -

You may also like

“Just Dance 2023” will be launched at the...

Apple Watch users, come upgrade watchOS 9!More surfaces...

Ubisoft games will be more expensive – Gamereactor

Foreign overclockers have used liquid nitrogen to overclock...

Webb telescope captures Orion Nebula to reveal details...

Assassin’s Creed fans are divided after Ubisoft’s major...

Intel Announces Arc A750, Arc A770 Desktop Graphics...

Who are the 23 strongest footballers in the...

Disney Dreamlight Valley Review – Gamereactor – Disney...

Xbox Game Studios and Halo Lead Bonnie Ross...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy