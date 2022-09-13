Ring of Death released on PC and PlayStation 5 on September 14 last year, and both the gameplay and unique art design were well received. The release is also interesting because it’s a Bethesda-published game, in the same year that Microsoft bought the entire Bethesda/ZeniMax, Sony-formatted console-exclusive.

The reason behind this is that Bethesda and Sony signed a one-year exclusivity deal before the acquisition, which Microsoft respected. But the deal does expire tomorrow, and we (to be fair, many others) speculate that Microsoft is very eager to get the game on Xbox and Game Pass as soon as possible.

Jez Corden, a well-known journalist, editor and verified insider from Windows Central, spoke about this on the Xbox Two podcast a few hours ago, and said we might expect the game to be announced on Xbox this week (he claims to be willing to bet), while adding that he said it would Released “soon”..

Deathloop definitely deserves a bigger audience and hopefully more people will discover it on Game Pass, so let’s keep our fingers crossed, Corden is right, we’ll get this game on Xbox sooner or later.