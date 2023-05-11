ROG Ally handheld game console officially released, limited lottery pre-order in Hong Kong- Engadget Chinese version

Eric Chan / Engadget

Although I took the lead in previewing ASUS ROG Ally, the new Windows 11 handheld game console, and shared the feel and gaming experience with you earlier, in fact, the official, real, and definite release date is today, so the information that everyone is most concerned about It will only be made public now (everyone has seen it in YouTube inquiries).

Let me talk about the listing information that everyone is most concerned about. ROG Ally will have two versions of AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme, each with 256GB / 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe 4.0 SSD, priced at HK$5,999 and HK$6,999 respectively. In addition, the optional external GPU XG Mobile will be the RTX 4090 version, priced at HK$21,998.

Eric Chan / Engadget

The first sale in Hong Kong will be the high-end version of Ally equipped with Z1 Extreme and 512GB. It will be pre-ordered at ASUS’s official online store tomorrow, May 12 at 12:00 noon. In addition, Fortress will also have a lottery. The first batch is limited to 100 sets . In addition, there is an exclusive pre-ordered high-end version with XG Mobile bundled set (HK$26,998) on the official website, which is only 5 sets. The first batch of pre-order gifts will include 365-day Game Pass Ultimate membership and screen protectors, but the exclusive protective case priced at HK$399 will be purchased separately.

In Taiwan, the price is NT$23,999, and the pre-order starts now, and the official sale will start on June 13. The early bird gift is a 3-month Game Pass, ROG passport members add another six months, and the 3 months that come with Ally have a total of one year of Game Pass. In addition, there are additional purchase discounts for ROG headphones: ROG Cetra II Core Moonlight Edition In-Ear Gaming Headphones and ROG Cetra True Wireless Gaming Headphones (White) are only NT$1,290 and NT$2,490 respectively.