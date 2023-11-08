Instagram Implements Edit Feature for Sent Messages Similar to WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s popular feature of editing sent messages has now made its way to Instagram, allowing users to correct spelling errors and make modifications to texts sent to contacts. According to ‘iSocial Cult’, users can now simply press and hold the last message sent in a chat to bring up a menu of options, including the ability to edit the message. The new feature works similarly to WhatsApp, with a 15-minute time limit for making changes after sending a message. Additionally, Instagram has also allowed users to cancel sending texts to other users, although this feature is currently only available in the United States.

This update brings Instagram in line with WhatsApp, which introduced video messages earlier this year and call links that allow any user with the link to join a meeting. The option to edit texts sent to a contact in WhatsApp also comes with a 15-minute time limit for making modifications.

These changes highlight the continued efforts of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta applications to improve the user experience across their platforms. While these updates are currently only available in certain regions, they demonstrate a commitment to enhancing communication and interaction for users of these popular social networks.

