Install WhatsApp Plus V60.20 | How to correctly download the latest version of January 2024 | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp Plus from Yessimods has reached version V60.20, the latest update that has Channels, News, message scheduling, text editing and even the opportunity to write an automatic response. Although it has more features than normal WhatsApp, some people have problems installing the APK. It is for this reason that today we will tell you the exact method to be able to download and use the application without errors.

Remember that if you were already using WhatsApp Plus, the new APK must be from the same owner or developer to avoid conflicts in the package.

How to correctly install WhatsApp Plus V60.20

The first thing you should pay attention to is that you do not have to have WhatsApp installed. Remember that WhatsApp Plus V60.20 and WhatsApp are not compatible in themselves, so you should stick with one. Also try to check the internal folders of your mobile device. There, look to see if there is a file related to WhatsApp. If there is, you just have to delete it to be able to install the APK. If you have done the previous steps, we suggest you go to Google Play. Click on your profile photo, go to Play Protect, go to the spinning wheel and deactivate the two enabled tabs. When you finish you will be able to install the WhatsApp Plus V60.20 APK without any problem. Remember that it has to be the original or you will also see an error. Here is the link to the latest version.