Intel Extends Cooperation with British National Students Esports Association for Fifth Consecutive Year

British National Students Esports Association (NSE) and Intel have recently announced an extension of their cooperation agreement, solidifying their partnership for another year. This extension also designates Intel as the headlining partner for the British University Esports Championship, furthering their commitment to supporting the growth and development of gaming in the UK.

This partnership marks the fifth consecutive year that Intel has teamed up with NSE, and it is set to continue until the next academic year in 2023/2024. The continuation of this agreement highlights the positive impact Intel has had on the gaming and esports community, as well as the support they provide for NSE’s community and careers programs at the grassroots level.

“We are proud to continue to support the growth and development of gaming in the UK,” said Mark Broom, Gaming and Esports Marketing Specialist at Intel. This partnership allows Intel to showcase their lasting positive impact on the gaming and esports community, while also aiding the essential community and careers programs delivered by NSE.

As part of the extended agreement, several community initiatives introduced by Intel will return and receive support over the next 12 months. The Intel Monthly MVP, Intel Event in a Box, Intel Friday Drop, and Intel FutureGen initiatives will all be reintroduced, enhancing the gaming experience and further engaging the gaming community.

This partnership extension between NSE and Intel represents a significant boost for the British esports scene. With Intel’s continued support and involvement, the British University Esports Championship and its associated programs will undoubtedly flourish. As the gaming industry continues to grow, this partnership showcases the importance of collaboration between industry giants and educational institutions to nurture the next generation of esports enthusiasts and professionals.

The NSE and Intel’s long-term commitment to shaping the gaming landscape in the UK will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the industry. Their partnership serves as a testament to the growth and potential of esports and its significance in both the educational and entertainment sectors.

