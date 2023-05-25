Intensive networking between European life sciences clusters

CEBR – Dr. Margot Jehle of BioRegio STERN Management GmbH elected to Board

Group photo of the new CEBR Board (Source: CEBR)

(Stuttgart) – At the Annual Meeting in Stuttgart on 16 and 17 May 2023, Dr. Margot Jehle was newly elected to the Executive Board of the Council of European Bioregions (CEBR), a network comprising 44 members of life sciences clusters located throughout Europe. Dr. Jehle holds a PhD in chemistry and has been with BioRegio STERN Management GmbH since 2011. In her role as initiator and primary contact there, she is responsible for cooperation with neighbouring European countries. „I’m glad to be able to make a contribution to CEBR’s continued growth, working together to develop new ideas and formats that strengthen the cooperation between European life sciences clusters,“ she said following her election.

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH has been a member of CEBR since 2019. One example of its commitment to this organisation is being one of the partners involved in the joint Eurocluster project BioMan4R2, which offers financial support and networking opportunities to small and medium-sized bioproduct and medtech companies. „CEBR membership provides BioRegio STERN Management GmbH with specific information about upcoming invitations to tender and important contacts to other European life sciences clusters,“ added Dr. Jehle.

This year’s CEBR Annual Meeting was hosted by BioRegio STERN Management GmbH. Managing Director Dr. Klaus Eichenberg welcomed the participants to Stuttgart and emphasised: „Direct dialogue between stakeholders from all over Europe is indispensable. CEBR plays an important role in this regard. I’m delighted that Dr. Jehle will now also be helping to shape these activities on the Board.“ The meeting involved participants from all over Europe, who experienced a successful event and were impressed by the inspiring keynote speech of committed networker Dr. Ingmar Hoerr, co-founder and former CEO of CureVac in Tübingen.

CEBR press release with full details of the results of the Board elections: https://cebr.net/?p=6164

Image source: CEBR

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH promotes economic development in the life sciences industry, helping to strengthen the region as a business location by supporting innovations and start-up companies in the public interest. It is the main point of contact for company founders and entrepreneurs in the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions, including the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful bioregions in Germany. Its unique selling points include a mix of biotech and medtech companies that is outstanding in Germany and regional clusters in the fields of automation technology and mechanical engineering.

company contact

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

dr Klaus Eichenberg

Friedrichstrasse 10

70174 Stuttgart

+49 (0)711-870 354 0



http://www.bioregio-stern.de/en

Press contact

Zeeb communication GmbH

Anja Paetzold

Alexanderstraße 81

70182 Stuttgart

+49 (0)711 – 60 70 719



http://www.zeeb.info