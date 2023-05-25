Home » Britain.. Animal rights activists steal lambs from the King’s family farm | abbreviations
News

Britain.. Animal rights activists steal lambs from the King’s family farm | abbreviations

by admin
The “Animal Rising” environmental movement advocating for the protection of the environment and the ethical treatment of animals reported that its activists stole 3 lambs from a farm at Sandrinham Royal Palace in eastern Britain, according to what was revealed by the “Novosti” agency.

“Animal Rising activists rescued 3 lambs from Royal property in Norfolk as part of the first major open rescue of rescues planned for this summer,” the movement wrote on its website on Thursday, May 25. “The lambs — named Sami, Sani and Soti — have been relocated. To a safe place away from the harm of animal husbandry.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, and 3 girls infiltrated a farm belonging to the royal family and stole 3 lambs that will soon be sent to slaughter, according to movement activists.

On Thursday morning, after bringing the lambs to safety, the girls surrendered to the local police. The girls came to the police station wearing clothes with movement symbols as well as posters with pictures of rescued animals and the writings “I saved a royal lamb” and “This is how we love animals”.

The movement had previously announced that about 1,000 British environmental activists would stage protests at horse races in the British city of Epsom in early June. Before that, these activists organized protests at the “Grand National” horse races in Britain and other horse races in Scotland.

See also  Coronavirus Italy, the bulletin of today 17 October

You may also like

Belarus deploys Russian nuclear weapons on its soil…...

London: Car crashes into fence in front of...

Miguel Polo Polo harshly questioned the management of...

Dutch Foreign Minister’s visit to China and Qin...

[포토] 3rd launch of Korean launch vehicle Nuri,...

Ostholstein: Cyclists critically injured when crossing the road

As of today, coverage quotas will be enabled...

Have you woken up at this point or...

The names of the director present the documentary...

Peace talks with the ELN in Havana continue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy