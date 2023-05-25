Britain.. Animal rights activists steal lambs from the King’s family farm | abbreviations

The “Animal Rising” environmental movement advocating for the protection of the environment and the ethical treatment of animals reported that its activists stole 3 lambs from a farm at Sandrinham Royal Palace in eastern Britain, according to what was revealed by the “Novosti” agency.

“Animal Rising activists rescued 3 lambs from Royal property in Norfolk as part of the first major open rescue of rescues planned for this summer,” the movement wrote on its website on Thursday, May 25. “The lambs — named Sami, Sani and Soti — have been relocated. To a safe place away from the harm of animal husbandry.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, and 3 girls infiltrated a farm belonging to the royal family and stole 3 lambs that will soon be sent to slaughter, according to movement activists.

On Thursday morning, after bringing the lambs to safety, the girls surrendered to the local police. The girls came to the police station wearing clothes with movement symbols as well as posters with pictures of rescued animals and the writings “I saved a royal lamb” and “This is how we love animals”.

The movement had previously announced that about 1,000 British environmental activists would stage protests at horse races in the British city of Epsom in early June. Before that, these activists organized protests at the “Grand National” horse races in Britain and other horse races in Scotland.