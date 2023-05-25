They will promote before Congress that May 26 be National Civic Day in honor of Diomedes Díaz

By collecting thousands of signatures, a group of fans of the deceased vallenata music singer Diomedes Díaz will promote before the Congress of the Republic that the date of May 26 be declared National Civic Day in honor of the birthday of the ‘Cacique de la Junta’.

This was stated to EL PILÓN, the artist’s ex-manager and friend, Joaquín Guillén, who justified the initiative by the way in which ‘Diomedism’ celebrates this event inside and outside the country.

“I am going to promote a campaign collecting signatures with all the media to ask Congress to make May 26 a national civic day. Because people already make it civic, because everywhere they celebrate, not only here in Colombia, everywhere they celebrate”, Guillén said, just when this May 26 marks the 66th anniversary of the birth of the singer-songwriter born in La Guajira.

According to Guillén, this campaign is supported by a Cesar congressman who would join the promotion of this Bill. “The project must be done, this congressman tells me that he will promote it and, already supported with signatureswould be studied, because it is feasible”indicated.

A SPECIAL DAY

May 26 was special for Diomedes Díaz, not only because it was his birthday, but because he immortalized it in several of his songs.

“Oh, on the 26th of May/

a little boy was born in the year 57/

and there in La Junta, he was baptized/

and today he is known by the name of Diomedes…”

This is how the song ’26 de mayo’ begins, released by Diomedes on this date in 1994, which is included in the album of the same name, with the accordion of Juancho Rois.

The album ’26 de mayo’ contains the song of the same name with which Diomedes immortalized his date of birth./ PHOTO: File.

Besides, this date was institutionalized by ‘El Cacique’ to release his albums in the midst of massive caravans of people who received him at the airport and then toured the main streets of the city on foot, by bicycle, car or motorcycle.

WHAT IS NEEDED FOR IT TO BE LAW?

One of the main functions of Congress is the approval of the laws that govern the country. But who can introduce bills? According to the same channel of this body, they can do it: members of Congress; the Government through the minister of the branch; the Constitutional Court; the Supreme Court of Justice; the Council of State; the Superior Council of the Judiciary; the National Electoral Council; the Attorney General of the Nation; the Comptroller General of the Republic; the Ombudsman; 30% of the councilors or deputies elected in the country and, as would be the case, citizens in a number equivalent to at least 5% of the current electoral census.

In other words, taking into account the approximate current electoral census (39 million), the leaders of the initiative would need at least two million signatures to take the first step and for this initiative to be studied in parliament. Will they get it?

BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN