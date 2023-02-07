The OnePlus 11 flagship mobile phone, which was officially announced in the Chinese market in January this year, is currently unveiled together with the true wireless headset OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the brand’s first tablet device, the OnePlus Pad.

The international version of OnePlus 11 also uses a 6.7-inch double-sided curved screen with 2K resolution. It uses a Samsung E4 grade AMOLED display panel, and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with LPDDR5 memory and UFS 4.0 storage components. The battery capacity is It is 5000mAh, supports 100W wired fast charging, the body is divided into black and green styles, and adopts a very recognizable appearance design.

As for the camera, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel video lens, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX890 photosensitive element and an optical shock-proof, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens designed with a Sony IMX581 photosensitive element. 32 million pixels, 2x portrait lens designed by Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor, and the camera system is also adjusted by the Hasselblad team.

In addition, OnePlus 11 is also determined to add back the mute lever switch that was previously canceled from OnePlus 10T, so that users can turn off the sound of the phone more intuitively.

The international version of OnePlus 11 will be open for pre-order from now on. The recommended price of the 8GB memory and 128GB storage capacity version is 699 US dollars or 849 euros, while the 16GB memory and 256GB storage capacity version is recommended to sell for 799 US dollars or 919 euros. It will go on sale on February 16th.

In conjunction with the launch of the international version of OnePlus 11, if you complete the pre-order, you will be given a second-generation Bang & Olufsen A1 Bluetooth speaker, and provide a discount of up to 350 euros for old and new ones. If you spend more than 1,000 euros on the OnePlus official website, you will also get a 100 euro discount.

The true wireless headset OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which is tuned by Dynaudio, can support 48dB active noise cancellation and 54ms delay performance, and even supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Officially launched on the 16th.

OnePlus’ first tablet launched simultaneously

OnePlus also officially announced the brand’s first flat-panel OnePlus Pad at this event. It adopts an 11.6-inch LCD screen with an 88% display ratio, and adopts a special 7:5 display ratio design, supports 144Hz screen update rate, and itself adopts a corresponding 14.5 hours of 9510mAh battery capacity, support 67W wired fast charging.

The processor specification uses MediaTek Dimensity 9000, equipped with 12GB of memory, equipped with an 8-megapixel video lens and a 13-megapixel main camera lens, and the operating system uses Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.1 customized operation interface.

However, OnePlus did not disclose the specific price and listing information of OnePlus Pad this time, but it is expected to be announced later.