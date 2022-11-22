When it comes to the brand “Montblanc Montblanc”, which was founded in 1906 and has a history of 100 years, people usually think of pens, mechanical watches, leather bags and accessories that can be handed down from generation to generation. However, in recent years, Montblanc has evolved even more, especially the latest Summit 3, which combines a unique handmade titanium case with the latest Google Wear OS, symbolizing the fusion of tradition and future.

This time, Three Hee Action Wow interviewed Dr. Felix Obschonka, Director of Innovation and Technology of Montblanc, and talked about why Montblanc launched its own watch instead of cooperating with Apple Apple; at the same time, it also talked about the new functions of Montblanc’s next-generation smart watch. At the same time, for customers who have already started, Montblanc officially provides those methods to help customers solve problems and get started with new products when they encounter some product use problems and after-sales services.

【Interview video】

When it comes to smart watches, Apple Watch has a lot of health and fitness functions, so it has a very high market share. However, not everyone likes the appearance of Apple Watch. For business people, not every occasion is suitable for wearing Apple Watch. There are even many people who don’t want to hit the watch.

If you want to have a combination of technology and traditional craftsmanship, Montblanc MONTBLANC Summit 3 series smart watches are a good choice. The appearance is low-key but luxurious, and the various surfaces look lifelike, making smart watches look like mechanical watches.

As for what function does it have? You can take a look at the experience sharing of the product, and see what the characteristics of this product are!

【Sharing video on product experience experience】

