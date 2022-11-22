In the aftermath of the first budget law of the Meloni government, FederAnziani warns: the economic crisis, with skyrocketing inflation and the indiscriminate increase in prices, risks leading a large portion of the over 23 million Italian pensioners into absolute poverty he receives an average of 13,753 euros per year, equal to 1,146 euros per month. And he asks the government to urgently put a hand on what risks becoming a social bomb.

Seniors: Grandparents Day with 2 months less pension September 13, 2022



The economy of the third age

These estimates come from a study by the Cses (Health Economics Study Center of Senior Italy FederAnziani), based on Istat data and the Confindustria report, which analyzes the spending of the over-65s in Italy by dividing it into two macro-categories: food spending (19 %) and non-food (81%). Converting the percentages into money, an elderly person spends 217 euros a month on food and 998.26 euros on everything else, for a total of 1,215 euros a month – more than he receives from the state in pension. In more detail, non-food expenditure consists of 40% for housing and utilities (458.4 euros per month), 9% for transport and cars (103.14 euros per month), 7% from health expenses (80 euros per month).

The economic crisis blows up the accounts

However, the current economic situation is causing account management to get out of hand: inflation has gone from 2.2% in 2021 to 11.8% in 2022; food items have increased between 35 and 70%; gas, electricity and fuel prices have risen. The risk is that millions of over 65s find themselves in absolute poverty, forced to cut back on everything to save money, from bottled water to the use of the car, from giving up meat to medicines and medical visits. This last cut is the one that worries the most, underlined the President of the Federation Roberto Messina. “We need a large social Marshall Plan to support families who, also due to the energy crisis, live increasingly close to poverty. It is necessary to invest in health and focus on essential levels of assistance with social, health and territorial equality. Like FederAnziani we ask for the establishment of a fund for families in difficult conditions but above all we ask for the establishment of a Ministry of the Third Age or in any case a delegated body that acts as a link between the responsibilities divided into the various departments to implement efficient policies and aim towards the people of the older men.”