Introducing GuliKit’s New Dock Accessory: Connect Your Steam Deck, Switch, and More!

GuliKit Announces New Dock Accessory for Gaming Consoles

GuliKit, a popular brand known for its peripheral accessories, has unveiled its latest offering for gamers. The company recently announced the launch of a base work accessory that imitates the design elements of the American Super Nintendo. This accessory is aimed at Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally, and Ayaneo console users who want to connect their devices to larger screens and play games using a Bluetooth joystick as a desktop machine.

The new dock accessory provides a range of features to enhance the gaming experience. It offers a USB-C connection for easy connectivity and charging, as well as an external charger connection hole capable of transmitting up to 100W of power. The accessory also includes a wired network connection port, HDMI, and three sets of USB 3.0 connection ports, with video output capabilities of up to 4K 60Hz.

The overall appearance of the accessory is inspired by the classic design of the Super Nintendo. The socket features cooling holes and can be manually moved forward and backward to cover the cover when not in use.

While GuliKit has not yet confirmed the launch date of this dock accessory, it is expected to be available as early as September. The suggested price for the accessory has not yet been determined. Additionally, it remains uncertain if other designs, such as a Japanese version of the Super Nintendo, will also be launched.

GuliKit’s announcement created a buzz among gaming enthusiasts, especially those who own Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally, or Ayaneo consoles, as it promises to improve their gaming experience on larger screens. With its sleek design and versatile features, this new dock accessory is highly anticipated by gamers worldwide.

Source: GuliKit, Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

