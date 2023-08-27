Revitalizing Piazza Santa Sabina: An Open-Air Gym and Sport Climbing Wall Project

New Sport Climbing Wall and Open-Air Gym Coming to the Historic Center Ghetto

Exciting news for the residents of the historic center of the city, as a new project is announced to bring a sport climbing wall and an open-air gym to Piazza Santa Sabina in the ghetto. The news was revealed by Christian Spadarotto, one of the founders of the committee and the Via del Campo association.

The structure will feature a partially covered design with glass and roofs, aiming for an elegant and sober look with minimal impact on the surroundings. Additionally, there will be a green area with small gardens that will potentially extend to the adjacent building, which will serve as the new location for the ecopoint. There are also plans to create study rooms linked to the existing student accommodation.

The idea of constructing a climbing wall in this abandoned space, which had suffered damage during wartime bombings, was proposed about three years ago. Now, with the arrival of the scaffolding for the construction site, the realization of this open sports center accessible to children and adults alike takes on even greater significance.

Gratitude was shown towards the technicians who were able to embrace and develop this difficult and ambitious project. Christian Spadarotto extended his thanks to all the friends of the Association who worked together as a remarkable and dedicated team, referring to them as “Special People.”

The excitement and satisfaction of the activist were evident as he expressed, “I feel like crying, happiness today cannot be written. Historic center in the heart.”

This new addition to the ghetto of the historic center will bring joy and opportunities for physical activity to the community. It reflects the dedication of individuals and organizations to transform abandoned spaces into vibrant and accessible areas for everyone to enjoy.

