Union countries advocate withdrawal of passports in clan crimes

The interior ministers of the Union-led countries want to advance the fight against clan crime with significant cuts. For example, it should be checked whether criminal clan members with dual nationality could have their German passport withdrawn. In the case of criminal clan members without German citizenship, all “measures aimed at expulsion and deportation should be applied”.

This emerges from a 17-point position paper that is available to the German Press Agency and that the “Welt am Sonntag” had previously reported on.

If families refuse to go to school, a freeze on social benefits should be considered, it says. Children in large criminal families should be closely monitored by the youth welfare office – if necessary to the point of withdrawal of parental care. Criminal youth should be convicted more quickly.

Who worked on the paper?

The paper was drawn up under the leadership of Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia and coordinated with the Union-led interior ministers, as a spokesman for the Hessian Ministry of the Interior said.

“We live in a very safe country. However, the activities of criminal clan members in parts of Germany have increasingly become a visible phenomenon in many areas of general crime and organized crime in recent years,” said Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU), spokesman for the Union-led interior ministries, in a statement on the paper .

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced an alliance against clan crime last year. “Unfortunately, the federal government still has no strategy and no concrete measures,” criticized Beuth.

What is the situation in North Rhine-Westphalia?

A new state parliament will be elected in Hesse on October 8th. Faeser is the SPD’s top candidate.

“All over Germany the following must apply: Clan criminals are not allowed to call for riots on our streets, nor are they allowed to cheat, steal or forge unhindered. We must not give these people an inch of space to go about their illegal day-to-day business,” demanded NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU).

According to a “clan crime situation” published last Tuesday, the number of crimes associated with clans in 2022 in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia rose by a fifth to almost 6,600 compared to the previous year. Among other things, Reul criticizes the fact that so-called justices of the peace are said to have mediated in recent conflicts and mass brawls in the Ruhr area. “Self-appointed justices of the peace are of no importance to our rule of law procedures,” emphasized Reul in the statement on the 17-point paper.

