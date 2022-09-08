Home Technology iOS 16 will arrive on September 12
Today’s Apple conference will undoubtedly focus on the protagonists’ iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but users of older models can also enjoy a small number of new features through the iOS 16 update. iOS 16 will be launched on September 12, but it can only be installed on models after the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and the original iPhone SE cannot be upgraded.

The most important change in iOS 16 is to make the content of the lock page more diversified. You can customize the font and color of the clock; filters for photo wallpaper; and even add widgets to allow users to complete changes on the lock screen. a lot of work. Notifications and live feeds on the lock page have also been redesigned to allow you to get more done while locked. In addition, iOS 16 also allows you to edit messages, cancel transmissions, more enhanced dictation capabilities, multi-stop route planning for maps, easier management of children’s accounts, and more. It’s a pretty big update.

