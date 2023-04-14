@analyst941, who broke the news of the “Dynamic Island” before the release of the iPhone 14 Pro last year, broke the news on Twitter again yesterday. This time, about two months before WWDC, he was the first to disclose the new features of the next-generation iOS 17. Since the content of this revelation is relatively vague, netizens should not believe everything, just take a look.

First of all, @analyst941 means that all iPhones capable of running iOS 16 can be upgraded to iOS 17. The focus of this system upgrade will be performance, efficiency, stability and continued support for older iPhones. However, iOS 17 will still have Some new features are under development. New features mentioned by @analyst941 include:

– Added additional settings to the Always-On screen on iPhone 14 Pro

– New filter added to focus mode

– Added changes and additional options to notification prompts

– Customize accessibility mode

– CarKey function improved, more functions added to Wallet program

– Interface change of Health app

– Significant improvements to Search and Spotlight

– ARKit API/framework overhauled

– Dynamic island will bring more features

– The camera program change that was originally planned to be launched with the iPhone 14 Pro may only be implemented on the iPhone 15, not all iPhones with iOS 17 can use it

Finally, the whistleblower also mentioned that Apple is considering adding the dynamic Active Widgets function, but it is currently in the testing phase and has not yet been finalized.

Source: 9to5mac