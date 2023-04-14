April 14, 2023, the 2022-2023 season CBA playoffs (12 into 8) schedule announced today. There will be 1 game today. Let’s share the live broadcast schedule of the CBA playoffs on April 14 and the matchups for each game.

2022-2023 season CBA playoffs (12 into 8) schedule game live broadcast schedule (April 14)

Game 1-19:35-Shanghai Men’s Basketball VS Jiangsu Men’s Basketball

Previously, the two sides had a 1-1 tie. According to the 12-to-8 competition system, it is a three-game two-win system. Therefore, whoever wins this game can eliminate the opponent and advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

According to the CCTV live broadcast preview, the match between the Shanghai team and the Jiangsu team will be broadcast live on CCTV 5+, the sports channel of CCTV.

The above is the live schedule of the CBA playoffs (12 into 8) on April 14th, and the matchup map.

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin