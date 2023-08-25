iPhone 15 Pro: New Colors Revealed and Release Date Imminent

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is set to receive new colors, according to reports from 9to5Mac. The new colors will include gray and blue, while the gold and purple options will be discontinued. The decision to remove the gold option is surprising considering its popularity in previous years. It appears that Apple has made this decision based on sales data.

The iPhone 15 Pro will also feature a change in material, moving from a stainless steel frame to a titanium one. This change will increase the device’s resistance. The new material will not have a shiny finish, further altering the overall look of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Gold-colored iPhones were introduced in 2018 with the iPhone XS and have remained available for the premium models. However, the dark purple option, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro, will not continue beyond that generation.

Rumors have circulated about a potential red color option for the iPhone 15 Pro, but the report does not mention it. It is unclear if Apple considered this option or if it will be introduced in later models.

In other color-related news, it has been revealed that the iPhone 15 will come with a USB-C cable in the same color as the device. Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will also follow this color-matching concept.

The presentation of the iPhone 15 Pro is said to be imminent, with journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg stating that the keynote will take place on September 12 or 13. Apple is expected to send invitations to the media in the coming week.

Aside from the new colors and titanium frame, the iPhone 15 Pro will also feature significant updates. It will adopt the A17 Bionic chip, utilizing a 3-nanometer lithographic process for the first time. The Lightning port will be replaced by a USB-C port, and the Max model will include a new periscope camera.

On the front, the iPhone 15 Pro will boast the thinnest bezels ever seen on a smartphone. The design will also move away from right angles to embrace curved edges reminiscent of the iPhone 5c.

Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro is shaping up to be an exciting release for iPhone enthusiasts, with new colors, improved features, and a sleek design. Apple fans can look forward to the official announcement in the coming weeks.

