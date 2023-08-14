iPhone 15, the mysterious 3LD3 chip appears: will it limit fast charging?

At the beginning of August, the first images of the USB-C port of the iPhone 15 appeared on the net: a month after the presentation of the smartphone, on the other hand, the information known about it is becoming more and more numerous. In the past few hours, however, another iPhone 15 leaked image seems to reveal that the device will have an important limitation.

The leaker Majin Buin fact, has published some images of some on X iPhone power flex cablesexplaining that they would have been made specifically for a iPhone 15 line iPhone. Unfortunately, theinsider did not specify whether it was a “basic” or Pro model of the new Cupertino smartphones. The images look realistic, since they closely resemble those of the iPhone 15 USB-C port leaked a few weeks ago.

The most interesting part of the indiscretion, however, is another: Majin Buu, in fact, discussed with other users, in the comments on his post, a mysterious 3LD3 chip designed by Apple specifically for its new generation smartphones. The model number of the chip, unfortunately, does not reveal what its function is, but the leaker explained that, in his opinion, it would be a component for the “transmission encryption“.

Difficult to say what Majin Buu meant by these words, even if it is absolutely probable that the chip is used to limit the charging speed of iPhone 15, which otherwise should have increased significantly in the transition from the “old” Lightning connector to the new USB-C port. Oddly, unlike other leakers that Apple will introduce the MFI standard for iPhone-compatible USB-C cables, Majin Buu explained that iPhone 15 will work with any USB-C cable on the market.

If this were true, the Cupertino giant could have integrated the 3LD3 chip for limit the charging speed of iPhone 15 when the device is connected to a non-MFI cable, perhaps with the aim of avoiding problems with the smartphone battery. It therefore remains possible that the new iPhones are equipped with fast charging only if connected to an official Cupertino power supply.

