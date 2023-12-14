iPhone 15 users can now repair their cell phone at home to avoid going to a store

Apple’s self-repair program will now be available in 33 countries including Croatia and Portugal.

Apple has officially announced the expansion of its self-repair program, allowing customers to request official tools and spare parts in the company store to carry out repair processes themselves. This means they don’t have to go to official stores or external technicians.

The expansion includes the iPhone 15 and Mac devices with an M2 model processor chip, following the incorporation of iPhone 14 models and laptops with an M2 processor earlier this year.

The program now includes regular iPhone 15 models as well as its variations, such as the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Other devices in the program include the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 15-inch MacBook Air.

The “Self Service Repair” program will now be available in 24 additional countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland, bringing the total to 33 nations where it can be contracted by users of official Apple products.

According to the company, the self-repair service provides anyone with relevant experience repairing electronic devices access to manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used in Apple Stores and authorized service provider locations.

Apple also introduced a web diagnostic tool currently available in the United States. This tool evaluates common problems as long as the user has a second device to run the platform. The aim of the diagnostic tool is to provide ordinary users with the same access to diagnostic tests that Apple-authorized service providers have.

To use the web diagnostic tool, Apple users must visit the website “selfservicerepair.com” where they can access manufacturing manuals and purchase special tools and spare parts for repair. Prices for these components and tools range from $0.20 to over $400.

While the self-repair service is available, Apple warns that users who do not have experience repairing electronic devices should visit a professional Apple Authorized Service Provider for the safest and most reliable repair options.

