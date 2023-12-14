Beloved News Anchor Emily Matson Tragically Dies at 42

Erie News Now Anchor Emily Matson tragically Dies by Suicide

The vibrant and informative face of northwest Pennsylvania, Emily Matson, has become the sad news of these days in the United States. The “Erie News Now” anchor was hit by a train early Monday morning in Fairview Township, where she lived. The Erie County Coroner’s Office investigated the incident and determined that the fatal collision with the train was a suicide.

“Emily was a light in our newsroom. She delivered the news with the passion and love she had for the community of Erie and northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Scott MacDowell, news director of the Pennsylvania station WICU-TV. “We loved Emily very much and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan right now.”

Emily Matson, who is survived by her husband Ryan, began her professional career as an intern at WJET-TV in Erie in the early 2000s. Shortly after, she joined the WICU-TV team, where she first worked as a producer on the station’s morning show for two years before landing a position as an on-air reporter. In this way, she was part of the news team for two decades.

If you, a family member, friend, or neighbor has suicidal ideations or a mental health disorder, seek help and call the ASSMCA PAS Line through the number 9-8-8 or 1-800-981-0023, and 1-888-672-7622 for the hearing and speech impaired.

