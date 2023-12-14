The list is a bad sign for Guadalajara

The recent call-up for the Mexican National Team, led by Jaime Lozano, did not bode well for Chivas de Guadalajara. The duel against Colombia, to be played on December 16, only included two players from Chivas, with one of them on loan to Mazatlan. The absence of key Chivas players like Alan Mozo, Victor Guzmán, and Erick Gutiérrez came as a surprise, as these players were expected to be part of the national team selection.

One of the most notable absences is Alan Mozo, who has been a consistent player for Chivas. Also missing from the national team call-up were Victor Guzmán and Erick Gutiérrez, leaving many to wonder about the future of Chivas and their participation in international competitions. This marks a departure from the trend of Chivas players being called up for international tournaments, with their last representation in a World Cup being in South Africa 2010.

For Chivas, the lack of representation in the national team has raised concerns about the future of the club and its role in international competitions. As the team looks to rebuild and strengthen its squad, the absence of key players from the national team call-up is indicative of the challenges that the club currently faces.

