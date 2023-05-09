iPhone 16: Apple is apparently planning huge new models

There are still a few months until the next iPhone, the 15 model, but there is already initial information about its successor, the iPhone 16, which is due to appear in 2024.

Apple usually works on several iPhone models at the same time. Despite the utmost secrecy, industry analysts often get information from insiders who tell us what plans the company has for the iPhone. A recent leak now reveals more details about the iPhone 16, which could well become the largest Apple smartphone to date.

iPhone 16 mit Display in Tablet-Format

The information comes from well-known analyst Ross Young, who is familiar with Apple’s display supply chain. In the past, he was often correct with the predictions for iPhones, iPads and Android smartphones in terms of screen properties. In a post on Twitter, Young writes that the display sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro models should be “6.2x” and “6.8x” inches. The “x” refers to a second decimal place after the comma.

Young has further specified the numbers to the US portal “MacRumors”. Accordingly, the sizes are close to 6.3 and 6.9 inches. The latter would be on the level of smaller Android tablets like the Amazon Fire 7. But Young doesn’t want to present the exact details until the Display Week Keynote on May 23rd.

For both iPhone 16 Pro models, the new sizes would be a significant increase over previous Apple smartphones. With the smaller Pro, the display diagonal has recently increased from 5.8 to 6.1 inches in the iPhone 12 Pro. In the same generation, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has also jumped to 6.7 inches – 0.2 inches larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have maintained these sizes – and so have the Pro models of the iPhone 15 should not change anything on the diagonals.

More clues about the iPhone 16 Ultra?

Young’s information corroborates previous reports by the always well-informed Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman that Apple is working on an “iPhone Ultra”. According to Gurman, Apple could introduce an iPhone 16 Ultra that has even more power and battery life and better camera technology, without a charging port – and even bigger. With this, the company wants to drive the price up even further. Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly said in an earnings conference call, “People are willing to really push the budget to get the best they can afford in the category.”