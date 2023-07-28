Iphone Sales in US Grow by 55% Despite Declining Market: Counterpoint Research

Title: iPhone Sales Surge by 55% in the US, Amidst Global Market Decline, Reports Counterpoint Research

Subtitle: Apple’s iPhone maintains strong market share despite plummeting smartphone sales

Counterpoint Research estimates reveal a remarkable growth of 55% in iPhone sales during the second quarter in the United States. This surge comes at a time when the global smartphone market faces a significant decline, leaving manufacturers struggling to reverse the situation.

In the fast-evolving world of smartphones, Apple continues to dominate, with iPhone sales skyrocketing. Earlier this year, it was revealed that four different iPhone models emerged as the best-selling smartphones of 2023. Now, according to Counterpoint Research, iPhone sales remain robust even as the overall market experiences a sharp downturn.

The report highlights a 24% drop in smartphone sales throughout the second quarter of 2023. However, Apple’s iPhone managed to capture an impressive 55% market share during this period, reporting the smallest decline in sales compared to other manufacturers.

Undeniably, the second quarter of the year has been a challenging period for smartphone manufacturers. Sales have been consistently decreasing, leaving companies struggling to reverse the trend. Amidst this commercial decline, a range of Android manufacturers suffered substantial setbacks, with Alcatel witnessing a staggering 69% decline in smartphone sales. In contrast, Apple experienced a relatively modest 6% decrease, while Samsung faced a significant 37% drop compared to the same period last year.

Interestingly, Google managed to escape the negative trend, achieving a 48% sales increase year-on-year. However, Google’s market share remained modest at only 3%. The success can be attributed to the release of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October 2022.

Maurice Klaehne, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, emphasized the significant role foldable smartphones played in sustaining the industry. He highlighted the success of Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, which contributed to the industry’s growth. Klaehne also acknowledged the decline in traditional smartphone sales but noted the promising milestones achieved in the foldable market.

Despite declining overall smartphone sales, the rise of foldable devices helps to fuel innovation and product development in the industry. Counterpoint Research’s data offers valuable insight into the market trends that are shaping the future of smartphones.

As the industry grapples with uncertainty, consumers and industry experts are invited to share their thoughts on the Counterpoint Research findings. The debate surrounding the survival and resilience of the smartphone market is ongoing.

