If you find that the iPhone is playing music or watching movies through the speakers, whether it is stereo surround sound or subwoofer, you will obviously feel that the sound quality of the iPhone is poor or the subwoofer and surround effects are not good. If you want to pursue high-pitched performance, what can you do? Can it improve the sound quality of iPhone speakers?

This article will teach you how to improve iPhone sound quality setting skills. Through 6 hidden sound quality function adjustments and equalizer settings, you can immediately enhance the iPhone’s subwoofer or surround sound, so that you can also experience the best sound quality performance.

How to Improve iPhone Sound Quality Settings: 4 Practical Tips to Improve Immediately

If you want to improve or enhance the iPhone sound quality settings, you can adjust the sound effect related settings in 4 ways, and you can improve the iPhone speaker sound quality and surround sound effect. Wearing AirPods or other bluetooth headsets will give you an obvious feeling, and you will get rid of the poor sound quality of your iPhone. Troubled, the detailed adjustment method is as follows:

Tip 1. Turn on the hearing aid container

Open iPhone built-in “Settings” Select “Hearing Devices” Turn on Hearing Aid Compatibility.

Tip 2. Check for mono audio

Some people will find that the iPhone’s surround sound effect is poor, which may be caused by accidentally turning on “mono audio”. You can use the audio/visual settings to check whether it is accidentally turned off.

Open iPhone built-in “Settings” Select “Audio/Visual” Turn “Mono Audio” off

Tip 3. Turn on Apple Music lossless music setting

If you usually use your iPhone to play Apple Music streaming music, you can also directly open “Apple Music Lossless Music” (fidelity compressed audio), allowing the iPhone speaker to directly listen to the uncompressed “lossless music” ALAC fidelity compression format, You can also hear the real original sound recorded in the recording studio, and you can open Apple Music lossless music through the teaching below.

iOS / iPadOS How to enable Apple Music lossless (compressed audio with high fidelity)

Open “Settings” > “Music” from your iPhone or iPad device Click “Audio Quality” Turn on the “Fidelity Compressed Audio” feature to choose the quality of streaming and downloading music: High efficiency: HE-AAC with low data volume

High Quality: AAC 256 kbps (original Apple Music streaming quality)

Fidelity compression: ALAC highest score 24bit/48kHz (lossless music)

High-resolution fidelity compression: highest resolution 24bit/192kHz (Hi-Res lossless music)

If you want to know more details about Apple Music’s lossless music, you can refer to another summary “What is Apple Music’s lossless music?” How to set up, support equipment, common QA summary”.

Tip 4. Use the iPhone Speaker Dust Cleaning Shortcut Script

If the iPhone has been used for a long time, the bottom speaker hole will be stuck with a lot of dust, you can use the “iPhone speaker dust cleaning shortcut script”, which can use the principle of sound wave vibration to clean the dust outside the speaker with a fine-bristled toothbrush, and you can avoid the iPhone speaker sound It can effectively improve the sound quality of the iPhone even if it doesn’t come out!

Basically, through the above four iPhone software and hardware sound quality optimization and improvement techniques, when playing music or watching movies through the iPhone speaker, you can obviously feel that the sound quality of the iPhone has been significantly improved, and the sound sounds better.

How to Set iPhone Bass Bass

If you are a fan of subwoofer, you will find that the subwoofer effect of the iPhone is not shocking enough. You can also enhance the subwoofer effect through iOS. You only need to set it through the iPhone equalizer to enhance it. The detailed setting teaching steps are as follows:

Open iPhone built-in “Settings” Choose “Music” > “Equalizer” Change to “Increase Bass”

After adjusting through the iOS equalizer, you can enhance the bass effect of iPhone music. For those who like to listen to low-frequency (Bass) songs such as heavy metal and mixed RAP, you can hear super shocking Bass rhythm sound effects, which can be heard directly through the bass space below. Brazillan Bass music.

How to improve iPhone surround sound?

Turn on Dolby Atmos

If you want to improve the iPhone’s surround sound performance, you can use Apple’s spatial audio technology “Dolby Atmos” for Apple Music, which allows the sound to surround your space, presenting an immersive listening experience, closer to the original sound of the recording studio music.

To enable Apple Music Dolby Atmos (spatial audio) on your iPhone or iPad, you can set it through the following steps:

Open “setting」>「music“choose”Dolby Atmos” to “automatic“, you can enable Apple Music Dolby Atmos function.If you are usingNon-supporting automatic Dolby Atmos headphonesselect “always on“. In addition, it is reminded that the automatic Dolby Panorama requires the 2018 iPhone XS/XS Max (or a new model later), and the iPhone SE and iPhone XR cannot support it.

For more details and applications of “Dolby Atmos” functions, please refer to another tutorial “How to enable Apple Music Spatial Audio/Dolby Atmos?” In-depth explanation, actual experience sharing”.

Personalized spatial audio with AirPods

In addition to using the above method of turning off mono, it is recommended to use AirPods “Personalized Spatial Audio“The effect will be better. This feature can use the iPhone’s front-facing Face ID original depth-sensing camera to analyze the shape of the ear, and create a personalized spatial audio that can enhance the 3D surround sound experience.

As for AirPods personalized spatial audio settings and actual measurement experience, you can refer to another teaching article “What is iOS 16 “Personalized Spatial Audio”?” How to Improve AirPods Surround Sound Settings”.

Summary of iPhone Sound Enhancement Features

The above 6 tricks are the ways to improve the sound effect of the iPhone. Whether you play it through Apple Music, Spotify or KKBOX, as long as the settings are adjusted, you can get rid of the problem of poor sound quality on the iPhone and improve the 3D surround audio experience. For bass music, adjust the bass effect through the equalizer to ensure that the low-frequency Bass sound will be more shocking.

