iPhone stuck on Apple logo when turning on: what to do?

iPhone stuck on Apple logo when turning on: what to do?

Your iPhone is stuck on Apple logo and shows no signs of wanting to start? Although it is a very reliable operating system, it can still present problems, including the block on the apple and failure to start.

To avoid doing further damage, you must act with caution. The first thing is to understand why the iPhone is stuck on the logo, only then will it be possible to carry out the right procedure to solve the problem without compromising the device.

Why does iPhone freeze on startup?

The block can occur for various reasons, among these, one of the most frequent is when the restore iPhone starting from a backup or migrating from a previous device.

Not only that, other possible reasons are:

First, you need to verify that your iPhone is not, in fact, performing an update. In this case, you should wait at least an hour before attempting to resolve the issue.

If the progress bar doesn’t move and the iPhone gets stuck on the Apple logo, you can try two solutions: forced reboot and recovery mode.

How to force restart your iPhone

A method for unlock the iPhone is to press the volume down button on the device and the side button at the same time.

After this step, click on the side button for a few seconds, until the recovery mode from which to restart the device.

Another method is to reset the iPhone without losing data: just press the volume button and then release it immediately Volume down. At this point, click on power button holding it until the Apple logo shows on the screen.

The procedure is valid for iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 12, 13 and later. For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus you need to press and hold the power button, then the volume down button and hold them together until the logo appears on the display.

iPhone Recovery Mode

You can enter the iPhone recovery mode using a computer. This mode allows you to initialize the device to enter the configurations and restore data and all settings from the backup.

If you haven’t backed up your iPhone, you can set it up as a new device and download data from yours iCloud.

Connect iPhone to PC using cable; Launch iTunes on PC; Click on the iPhone icon at the top left; Choose Summary and then Restore iPhone.

The process starts, the computer downloads the iPhone software and then begins the recovery. This can take a few minutes, but if you notice that the download takes more than fifteen minutes and the iPhone exits recovery mode, wait for the download to finish, turn off the device and start over.

These two procedures solve the iPhone stuck on Apple logo issue. However, if, despite the forced restart or reset, your device still has the problem after some time, we recommend that you contact a professional. Apple service center.

