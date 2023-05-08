Home » Ironically, Fortnite should prevent a debacle
Ironically, Fortnite should prevent a debacle

Epic’s battle royale shooter should probably protect against the huge flop

Bild:: Epic Games

Tic Tac Bow, Virtual Taekwondo, Zwift, Valorant – one of which is not part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) esports line-up. This is Valorant. ESports events have filled entire halls for many years. DOTA 2s The Internationaltournament 2021 had a mighty 2.7 million viewers in the final. It goes without saying that the esports scene has become the focus of the organizers of the Olympic Games. However, as you can guess from our introduction, there is a problem with the implementation.

No classic esport games at the Olympics?

In the following we present the previous disciplines of the IOC ESport Series:

  • Tic Tac Bow (archery)
  • Chess.com (chess)
  • Tennis Clash (Tennis)
  • Virtual Regatta (Sailing)
  • Zwift (cycling)
  • WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros (Baseball)
  • JustDance (dancing)
  • Gran Turismo (Rennsport)
  • Virtual Taekwondo (Taekwondo)

What is striking here is that there are no classic esport titles such as League of Legends, CSGo or Overwatch – only Grand Touring should say something to most gamers. Apparently, an attempt was made to imitate existing Olympic disciplines virtually. It is doubtful whether there is increased interest on the part of the viewers.

Apparently the IOC also noticed this and so they decided at short notice to go with Fortnite to bring another true esports titan on board – albeit not in the form of a regular match. On June 24th, 12 players of the Fortnite Champion Series 2023 duel in a sniper battle for the gold medal.

Tickets for the June 23-25 ​​in Singapore Esports Week Is there … here. Those who can’t make it to Singapore can stream the event on the official Olympics social media channels. We are curious how the event will be received by the viewers and whether Epic Games’ popular free-2-play shooter will attract a large crowd.

What: Olympics

