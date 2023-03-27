Home Technology It is rumored that Microsoft will increase the hardware requirements of Windows 12 and add a new condition
Technology

It is rumored that Microsoft will increase the hardware requirements of Windows 12 and add a new condition

by admin
It is rumored that Microsoft will increase the hardware requirements of Windows 12 and add a new condition

In recent months, there have been more and more news about Microsoft’s development of the Windows 12 operating system, and some details have slowly flowed out.

According to the latest news, Microsoft plans to further increase the hardware requirements for users’ computers in Windows 12. From the known information, Windows 12 will not increase the processor requirements, but will require the user’s device to support TPM 2.0, and have at least 8GB of memory and 64GB of storage capacity.

In addition, there is a great chance that Microsoft will add a new requirement to Windows 12, which is to force users to use SSD as the boot hard drive.

In fact, earlier than the Windows 10 era, using an SSD as the system boot hard drive has already made a significant difference in the booting and operating speed of the device. Therefore, it is not surprising that in Windows 12, which has higher performance requirements, it is mandatory to use SSD with faster read speed as the boot hard disk.

See also  [Hot talk among machine fans]Sony says the number of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscribers has exceeded 29 million- Hong Kong Economic Times- Instant News Channel- Technology

You may also like

Sloths Five Episode 593 – Nerd News –...

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy A53 with...

Reminder: eShop purchases on Nintendo 3DS and Wii...

150 years with the cable car through the...

Here’s How John Wick Stays in Shape –...

Amazon spring offers: Really good deals even without...

Resident Evil 4 All Bounty Quest Solutions (Chapter...

How to make AI models less biased? You...

Super giant Intel LGA 7529 socket 132 P-core...

iPhone, emergency SOS via satellite arrives in Italy....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy