In recent months, there have been more and more news about Microsoft’s development of the Windows 12 operating system, and some details have slowly flowed out.

According to the latest news, Microsoft plans to further increase the hardware requirements for users’ computers in Windows 12. From the known information, Windows 12 will not increase the processor requirements, but will require the user’s device to support TPM 2.0, and have at least 8GB of memory and 64GB of storage capacity.

In addition, there is a great chance that Microsoft will add a new requirement to Windows 12, which is to force users to use SSD as the boot hard drive.

In fact, earlier than the Windows 10 era, using an SSD as the system boot hard drive has already made a significant difference in the booting and operating speed of the device. Therefore, it is not surprising that in Windows 12, which has higher performance requirements, it is mandatory to use SSD with faster read speed as the boot hard disk.