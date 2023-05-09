Home » It was revealed that Nintendo did not have a face-to-face meeting in June. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is the last masterpiece- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Technology

It was revealed that Nintendo did not have a face-to-face meeting in June. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is the last masterpiece- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

by admin
It was revealed that Nintendo did not have a face-to-face meeting in June. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is the last masterpiece- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

VGC editor-in-chief Andy Robinson added after talking about Sony’s presentation that he didn’t expect Nintendo to do anything. That is to say, Nintendo should not make any moves in June this time. Of course, they basically do this at this time of year.

Previously, the news about the new generation of Switch also mentioned that the upcoming “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” will be the last major masterpiece released by Nintendo for the current Switch.

The following is a summary of future press conferences by industry reporter Jeff Grubb: (US time)

Week of May 25: Sony showcase

June 8: Summer Game Fest

June 9th/10th: Summer Game Fest Play Days

June 11: Xbox press conference + “Starry Sky” face-to-face meeting + PC game exhibition

June 12: Ubisoft Foward Presentation

June 25: Summer Game Concert

June 27-29: GDC Showcase

July 20-23: San Diego Comic-Con International

August 10-13: Thor Conference

August 11: THQ Nordic Online Presentation

August 23-27: Gamescom 2023

September 1-September 4: Pax West + Nintendo Live 2023

September 24-27: TGS 2023

See also  The fear of the Chinese "kill switch" in mobile communications

You may also like

Here are the winners of OPPO’s Find N2...

the report cards of the first semifinal…

It is suspected that the GTA6 map is...

robot to have more chances of pregnancy

Lazy savior! Google officially launched the “Password Key”...

ecco Einstein GPT e Hyperforce

A good choice for a game console ASUS...

were there stream bots involved?

A new generation of Pixel Tablet product information...

Huawei P60 Pro review: first impression, hands-on and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy