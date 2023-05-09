It was revealed that Nintendo did not have a face-to-face meeting in June. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is the last masterpiece- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

VGC editor-in-chief Andy Robinson added after talking about Sony’s presentation that he didn’t expect Nintendo to do anything. That is to say, Nintendo should not make any moves in June this time. Of course, they basically do this at this time of year.

Previously, the news about the new generation of Switch also mentioned that the upcoming “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” will be the last major masterpiece released by Nintendo for the current Switch.

The following is a summary of future press conferences by industry reporter Jeff Grubb: (US time)

Week of May 25: Sony showcase

June 8: Summer Game Fest

June 9th/10th: Summer Game Fest Play Days

June 11: Xbox press conference + “Starry Sky” face-to-face meeting + PC game exhibition

June 12: Ubisoft Foward Presentation

June 25: Summer Game Concert

June 27-29: GDC Showcase

July 20-23: San Diego Comic-Con International

August 10-13: Thor Conference

August 11: THQ Nordic Online Presentation

August 23-27: Gamescom 2023

September 1-September 4: Pax West + Nintendo Live 2023

September 24-27: TGS 2023