it will have 24GB RAM

The technical specifications of smartphones are becoming more and more similar to those of gaming PCs. As frequencies and the number of CPU and GPU cores increase, news arrives today that the upcoming OnePlus Ace gaming smartphone will come with a RAM larger than that of many desktop PCs assembled by gamers.

OnePlus Ace 2 will arrive on August 16th on the Chinese market: the folding smartphone OnePlus Open could also be presented in the same event, which however seems to have been postponed to a later date due to screen problems. In any case, the smartphones of the OnePlus Ace line (never released from the Indian and Chinese markets) are expressly designed for gamers on smartphonesand it shows!

According to what GSMArena reports, in fact, OnePlus Ace 2 will have 24GB of RAM, a huge amount for an Android smartphone. The memories will be supplied by SK Hynix and will have LPDDR5X technology, one of the most advanced currently available. In fact, it seems that SK Hynix has confirmed that it has kicked off sales of its 24 GB RAM memory chips for smartphones at the beginning of August, just in time for the launch of OnePlus Ace 2 on the Chinese market.

The Korean company’s new 24GB LPDDR5X RAM can process up to 68GB of data per second and operate at a very low voltage, between 1.01 and 1.12V: this should guarantee both a significant performance increase and high energy savings for the smartphones that will use them, obviously starting from OnePlus Ace 2. According to the President of OnePlus China Li Jie, these modules will allow the device to open up to 53 apps at the same time and to keep up to 41 apps in memory for 24 hours.

In parallel, GizmoChina unveiled that MediaTek is testing LPDDR5T RAMs also developed by SK Hynix and made with a technology that would surpass, both in terms of performance and performance, the LPDDR5X memories of SK Hynix and Samsung. The transfer rate of these RAMs should be equal to 9.6 Gbps, 13% more than Samsung’s LPDDR5X memories, while the voltage will be between 1.01 and 1.12V. At the moment, however, LPDDR5T memories are available in chips up to 16GBwhich however allow you to process up to 77 GB of data per second.

So it seems that MediaTek will use these RAMs in conjunction with the Dimension 9300, its next-generation SoC, which is expected to launch this fall, just in time to challenge Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen3. The first smartphones that should mount the chip next-gen of MediaTek (and therefore also the new RAM) will be those of the Vivo X100 series.

