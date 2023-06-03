it will have M2 Ultra chips and up to 192 GB of RAM

The latest update on the Mac Studio with M2 chip dates back to last February, when a leak had explained that the device would be canceled because too similar to Mac Minis with M2 Pro chip. Today, however, a reliable source reports that not only would the desktop still exist, but it would be arriving very soon!

According to reports from the Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman their Twitter, Apple is about to introduce a new Mac Studio. L’insiderin particular, explained that “I can confirm that Apple is introducing a new Mac with codename J475. Do you know what the codename of the current generation Mac Studio is? J375″.

Yesterday, Thursday 1 June, Gurman himself had written, again on Twitter, that “Apple is testing two new desktop Macscalled Mac 14,14 and Mac 14,13, with M2 Ultra and M2 Max chips. The news comes just before a WWDC in which Macs will be among the protagonists and a few days after the opening of the trade-in floor for Mac Studio M2″.

In short, what Gurman clearly reveals is that Apple will launch two Mac Studio M2s at WWDC, one with M2 Ultra chip and one with M2 Max chip. The two devices will have respectively codename Mac 14.14 and Mac 14.13 and will collectively be known as J475. If this were true, we would have to go back in time and retrieve the old rumors about the Mac Studio M2 to get an idea of ​​its technical data sheet.

The usual Bloomberg journalist, in the past, had revealed that the M2 Ultra chip will have a 60-core GPU and a CPU equipped with 16 Core High-Performance and 8 Core Efficiency. Others insider, instead, they talked about a GPU with 76 cores. Desktop RAM, on the other hand, should vary and go from 64 GB to 192 GB, passing through the “intermediate step” of 128 GB.