The collecting societies Siae and Meta are at odds. That’s why there is currently no music on Facebook or Instagram in Italy.

Due to licensing disputes, users of meta-platforms in Italy cannot listen to music. Jeff Chiu / AP

(dpa) The Italian competition authority has launched an investigation into the Facebook group Meta. Meta is said to have abused its position of power in negotiations with the Italian copyright company Siae, the authority announced on Wednesday. The negotiations involved the license to use music rights on meta-platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.