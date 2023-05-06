It’s going to be a blast in early summer!The sequels of the ultra-tamping game series “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” and “Diablo IV” are now being pre-ordered at a discount

Game sequels exploded in May and June this year. In May, the new chapter of The Legend of Zelda “Tears of the Kingdom of Zelda” was the first to debut on Nintendo Switch. At the beginning of June, it had been many years since the beginning of June. Finally, there was no need to wait for future generations to burn it. “Diablo IV”, as well as “FINAL FANTASY XVI” at the end of June, each one is menacing and jaw-dropping. There are also the new PlayStation VR2 launched in February, and the PS5 console that is finally free to grab! In addition to home consoles, Pokémon fans have to buy Pokémon GO Plus +, which can sleep with Pikachu, and model players have to collect the character models of “Extraordinary Tree & Electric Belly Frog”.

👉 PS5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle

The price is 19,380 yuanoffer until 5/14

The PS5, which was released during the epidemic, has become a rare commodity for a while after events such as shortage of materials, shortages, and price increases. Now that the epidemic has become normalized, it finally waits for the stable supply of PS5. As the successor of the latest generation of PS, with powerful and customized CPU and GPU, high-speed SSD, support for 4K, 120 frames per second, ray tracing, and the adaptive trigger technology of the new handle, it can continue to play most of PS4 Games have become the high-standard first choice for the new generation of game consoles. This set of PS5 “God of War: Ragnarok” bundle includes a PS5 disc version host and game coupons. The game is based on Nordic mythology. Through the wonderful story and audio-visual presentation, it has not only received high marks from various game media, but also won multiple game awards in 2022. Especially as an exclusive game on the PS platform, it is purchased together with the console. Reasonable. Place an order at the Yahoo Mall to buy additional peripherals, and get a discount of 1,000, which is almost equivalent to half the price of the PS5 handle, and enjoy the discount for late purchase!

👉 PlayStation VR2 headset

The price is 18,880 yuanoffer until 5/14

The PlayStation VR released in 2016, through the novel VR device, combined with a variety of PS games, created a new look of video games with a brand-new game type, especially the realistic experience of playing horror games, which scared many players. , which caused a shortage of goods that year, and those who could get it were the chosen ones. This year finally launched the second generation, PlayStation VR2! This time, PlayStation VR2 has upgraded the picture performance, up to 4K resolution, with HDR effect, and added intelligent eye-tracking and head-mounted device feedback technology, and also redesigned the controller into a spherical shape, with finger touch detection, Features such as tactile feedback and adaptive triggers, combined with the excellent performance of the PS5 console to create optical details, and through Tempest 3D AudioTech technology, the in-game sound effects will be adjusted according to the player’s position and head movements, blending into a more realistic sound environment, creating a more realistic sound environment. Immersive VR experience.

👉 (Pre-order) Switch OLED Zelda Kingdom Tears console + Kingdom Tears game + Link amiibo + protection group 5-in-1 free original multi-function table matThe original price is 14,560 yuan,Special price 14,180 yuanoffer until 5/14

The Legend of Zelda, one of the three pillars of Nintendo, launched “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” with the release of the Switch console in 2017. With its innovative and open gameplay, the popularity has continued to this day, and there are still Many players follow the protagonist Link, living the game life of the spiritual time house. “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” is the sequel to Breath of the Wild. In the face of the upcoming game masterpiece, Nintendo took advantage of the opportunity to launch the Switch special version of Kingdom Tears console. The appearance of the mainframe integrates a number of graphic elements in the game, and the base and Joy-Con are painted with gold, green and white, which is very honorable. In addition to the “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” game, this host combination also includes a Link amiibo that can correspond to the game, a five-in-one protection set, and an original multi-functional table mat. Prepare the peripheral accessories at one time, save a lot of time, and you can pre-order directly.

👉 PS5 Diablo 4

The original price is 2,190 yuan,Special price 2,090 yuanoffer until 5/31

“Diablo IV” was announced at the end of 2019. After three and a half years, it will finally be officially released in June this year! The “Diablo” series of games, with its unique world view, human beings fighting between angels and demons, according to the role played by the player, grows up with the random treasures obtained during the adventure, creating a unique way of playing. With the epic production of more than ten years of sharpening the sword, the high popularity accumulated by the series, even the strange phenomenon of players chasing logistics vehicles when the third generation was released. The new generation of brand new game world also makes “Diablo IV” one of the game masterpieces that players are most looking forward to this year. The third public beta will be held in May, and players who can’t wait can experience it first. Those who don’t want to chase the delivery truck again can pre-order it immediately!

👉 PS5 FINAL FANTASY XVI

The original price is 1,990 yuan,Special price 1,890 yuanoffer until 5/31

This year’s highly anticipated game sequel is also the 16th generation of the “FINAL FANTASY” series, “FINAL FANTASY XVI”. As one of the legendary games with a long history, the “FINAL FANTASY” series, the release of each generation is all exciting, especially the huge plot, beautiful character scenery, and moving soundtrack, all of which are indispensable for the next role-playing game. benchmark. “FINAL FANTASY XVI” continues the tradition. In the fictional world, players will play the role of the protagonist, gather partners, and continue to fight against evil through well-known summoned beasts. Curious how beautiful Square Enix (game production company) has made the characters again? The latest beautiful story will be released soon, pre-order now to enjoy early bonuses!

👉 NS Fitness Boxing 2

The original price is 1,190 yuan,Special price 1,145 yuanoffer until 5/31

After buying a Nintendo Switch, in addition to the games you must receive, if you haven’t played the motion-sensing games of the Switch, you will also buy the whole device for nothing. In addition to “Fitness Ring Adventure”, “Fitness Boxing” is also one of the well-known games that focus on sports and fitness. Through the operation of Joy-Con, in the game, follow the coach’s instructions and the rhythm of the music to punch and exercise, so as to achieve the purpose of consuming calories and create physical fun. The sequel “Fitness Boxing 2” includes 23 popular songs, and the course is fully renovated. And you can exercise with well-known voice actors such as Kugimiya Rie. Those who have the game record of the first generation of “Fitness Boxing” can be directly inherited, shortening the time for game integration. Place an order and get a bonus!

👉LEGO LEGO Super Mario Brigitte Adventure Host

The original price is 1,999 yuan,Special price 1,600 yuanoffer until 5/31

This Lego Princess Brigitte adventure host enters the world of Super Mario through interactive Lego. There are Princess Brigitte dolls inside. After installing the battery, it will make rich and vivid real-time responses through the LCD screen and speakers. You can also connect with LEGO’s Mario or Luigi via Bluetooth, and work together to win bonus coins. A new type of gameplay breaks the single-dimensional Lego experience.

👉Super Mario Mario amiibo

The original price is 650 yuan,Special price 545 yuanoffer until 5/31

Amiibo is a game peripheral developed by Nintendo. It can be connected to a specific game of Switch through NFC communication through the physical doll, and it can appear in the game. In addition to obtaining special props or abilities, and through cultivation, the amiibo can become stronger and become a unique character. With a variety of interactive gameplay, experience the new look of each game. When you are not connected, you can put it in the cabinet for collection, satisfying the fun of collection. There are hundreds of amiibo characters, and Super Mario, who recently became the hero of the movie, is one of the must-have characters.

👉Pre-order Pokémon Center Strange Tree & Electric Belly Frog Nisora ​​Edition will be released in April 24

The price is 8,380 yuan, the discount is until 5/17, and the new product is pre-ordered

In the latest generation of the Pokémon series of games, “Pokémon Crimson/Purple”, the popular character “Qishu” is always accompanied by the Pokémon “Electric Belly Frog”, which is also full of personality. Japan Pokémon Official The store “Pokémon Center” takes the two as the theme, and launches the latest model product “Single Tree & Electric Belly Frog” character model, which is also produced by Kotobukiya, and the prototype is basically completed. The overall shape is based on the three-dimensional illustrations drawn by the well-known Pokémon card artist Saito Naoi, which creates a wonderful jumping posture of the “odd tree”, depicting the characteristics of a magneto-shaped headgear, huge double ponytails, and a windbreaker covering the whole body. . This product will be sold in Pokémon Center by pre-order production, and it is now available for pre-order!

👉Pre-order Pokémon GO Plus+ Sleep+ on sale 7/14

The original price is 1,980 yuan,Special price 1,890 yuanfull checkout and then discount, discount until 5/17

Pokémon GO Plus + is a new device that can be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”. After linking with “Pokémon GO”, it will automatically rotate the Poké supply station, throw poke balls, etc., and add the function of throwing super balls and advanced balls, especially with the function of automatically throwing poke balls, which can be caught directly in the bag Pokémon, players no longer need to keep looking at the screen of their smartphones, and can play “Pokémon GO” comfortably, which is quite convenient. In addition, Pokémon GO Plus + can also simply measure sleep status, and the measured sleep data can be used in games. The best thing is that there is a cute voice of Pikachu in the device, which notifies the time to wake up and go to bed, which makes sleep a happy and cute thing. Now place an order to buy more than 2 at a time, one is only 1850, and the full amount is added, the full amount is 60% off; the full amount is 3500% off 150;