Open class of Chinese men’s basketball short training camp Zeng Fanbo looks forward to entering the national team squad_National Men’s Basketball_Jorjevic_Training Course

Original title: Open class of Chinese men’s basketball short training camp Zeng Fanbo looks forward to entering the national team squad

On the afternoon of May 6, the National Men’s Basketball Short Training Camp held an open training session at the Basketball Hall of Qingdao Guoxin Basketball Training Base to show and introduce the situation of the short training camp to the media.

The athletes selected for this national men’s basketball short training camp are mainly relatively young athletes who have completed the league tasks. At the same time, some athletes who have been selected for the national team but still need to consolidate their preparation system and maintain a good competitive state are also recruited.

The purpose of carrying out the national men’s basketball short training camp is to let relatively young athletes familiarize themselves with the training atmosphere of the national team in advance, so as to improve the efficiency of World Cup preparations; Opportunities for pre-training inspections. The National Men’s Basketball Short Training Camp is an exploration made by the Chinese Basketball Association in order to adapt to the current preparation environment and organize training, hoping to provide players with better services.

The main purpose of this national men’s basketball short training camp is to help athletes adapt to the national team’s preparation system in advance and maintain a good state. The World Cup men’s basketball training squad will change according to future specific conditions, team preparation needs, athlete status and other factors. And comprehensive consideration.

This national men’s basketball short training camp will organize two internal friendly matches with the Hong Kong Oriental Basketball Club. The Hong Kong Oriental Basketball Club has won the ABL Southeast Asian Professional Basketball League Championship and the Hong Kong First League Championship. This time, it plans to send a lineup including more than 5 international athletes from Europe and the United States.

Before the official start of the training, a number of players from the National Men’s Basketball Short Training Camp and the head coach of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team, Djordjevic, were interviewed by reporters.

National men’s basketball short training camp player Wang Lanyi said: “I am very happy and honored to be selected for the short training camp this time. I can learn from coach Djordjevic, communicate with other players and learn from each other. I have learned some Things beyond my own cognition, the head coach will randomly request some defensive changes during the execution of tactics, and adapt to the situation in the process of running tactics.”

Cui Yongxi, an athlete of the National Men’s Basketball Short Training Camp, said: “This training camp is relatively short and the training intensity is high. Many adjustments to personal skills are completed after communicating with the coach and after the training is over.”

Zhou Qi, an athlete of the National Men’s Basketball Short Training Camp and team captain during this short training camp, said: “My physical condition is generally not bad, and I have been maintaining strength training. For me, I may just need to pass the training after the summer training camp.” Some confrontation games to find out the state of the game.” Talking about the feelings of this training camp, Zhou Qi said: “There are many young players in this training camp, and everyone is very young and energetic. I hope to show myself here. This training camp The short training camp will be a good preparation for the summer training.”

Lin Wei, an athlete of the National Men’s Basketball Short Training Camp, said when talking about the gains in the short training camp: “My basketball concept has improved somewhat, and the details of off-ball running, offensive details, and defensive details have all improved. The coach has given us breakthroughs, The details of the offense and the defensive filling requirements are relatively strict, as long as he makes a mistake, he will ask to stop.”

Zeng Fanbo, an athlete from the National Men’s Basketball Short Training Camp, was asked if he expected to be included in the roster of the Chinese men’s basketball team for the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup. I definitely hope that I will appear in the list next time. I will work hard to fight for that opportunity.”

When talking about the grouping situation of the World Cup, the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, Djordjevic, said: “The results have come out, and we have also made a preparation plan. What we have to do now is to follow the plan and prepare for the game. As a coach representative It is an honor for the Chinese team to play against my country, Serbia.”

Asked which Chinese player impressed him the most, Djordjevic said: "I don't want to talk about individual players. We want to create a collective force now."





Editor: