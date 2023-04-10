“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, an adaptation of the classic Nintendo game, achieved unprecedented box office success after its release last week, with a global box office of $377 million in its first week. The voice of “Bowser Bowser” Jack Black answers questions about video game adaptations, taking the opportunity to praise HBO’s hit series “The Last of Us.”

In an interview with the BBC, Jack Black revealed that as long as video game adaptations are handled well, he will be a supporter, such as “The Last of Us” is an adaptation that is faithful to the original: “The Last of Us is amazing! Its most powerful feature is the faithful adaptation of the original game, the content of the album is basically the same as the original game, only a small part was created for the adaptation, and the success made me exclaim: “They really look exactly the same.”

Jack Black believes that with the rise of this wave of video game adaptations, more new works will be released in the future. The entertainment industry in 20 to 30 years will be very exciting, and he revealed that he hopes to see the popularity of Rockstar Games one day. The game series “Red Dead Redemption” is brought to the big screen: “This game is as good as “The Last of Us”, and even a better story than it.”

