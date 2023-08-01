Home » Jobless Reincarnation: Second Season Announced with New Main Visual
No Job Reincarnation Season 2 to Start Broadcasting in July: New Main Visual Revealed

The highly anticipated second season of the hit anime “No Job Reincarnation～When you arrive in a different world, you will show your true skills～” (No Job Reincarnation II～Different World Tourったら本気だす～) is set to start broadcasting in July. The official announcement, along with Chapter 5 of the “University of Magic” series, will be made on August 6, showcasing a new main visual.

“No Job Reincarnation” tells the story of a 34-year-old jobless otaku protagonist who is kicked out of his house by his brother after the death of his parents. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he is accidentally hit by a truck and wakes up in a new world named Rudius, with a chance to start life anew.

The latest main visual for “University of Magic” features Rudius in his school uniform, alongside Fitz, who first appeared in Chapter 0 of the series. Also included are Ariel, the second princess of the Kingdom of Asura, and Luke, Ariel’s guardian knight. This visual gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the upcoming season.

Fans of the series will be delighted to know that “Jobless Reincarnation ~ Come to a different world and show your real skills ~” will be available on all major platforms after 23:05 Taiwan time every Sunday. The release time may vary depending on the platform. Some of the audio-visual platforms where fans can enjoy the anime include Bahamut Animation, Chunghwa Telecom MOD, Hami Video, LiTV Online Video, MyVideo Video Watch, Far EasTone friDay Video, iQiyi, Zhongjia bb Broadband.bbTV, KKTV, LINE TV, Yahoo TV together Watch, CATCHPLAY+, Rumble, NETFLIX, and Kapok YouTube.

With the upcoming second season and the release of the stunning new main visual, fans of “No Job Reincarnation” can look forward to another exciting journey into the world of Rudius and his adventures. Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for the July release!

