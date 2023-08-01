Home » Benji Mascolo’s Journey to Physical and Mental Revival
Benji Mascolo's Journey to Physical and Mental Revival

Benji Mascolo’s Journey to Physical and Mental Revival

Benji Mascolo, one half of the popular Italian duo Benji & Fede, is opening up about his journey to finding peace of mind after experiencing a tumultuous period in his life. The singer, who recently embarked on solo projects in both the cinema and music industries, spoke to Corriere della Sera about his efforts to prioritize his mental and physical well-being.

Describing his past struggles as “living pain,” Benji acknowledges that he had the option to ignore his emotions and pain, but instead chose to confront them head-on. “I could have ignored it and tried to heal from the pain of living and that’s it: so far, on social networks, I have only ever shown a life that may seem perfect. But now I also want to show the other side of the coin,” he explains.

Benji recognizes the importance of using his platform to send positive messages and make others feel less alone. He reveals that having a constant spotlight on him has made him more aware of the impact his words can have on others.

Reflecting on the complexities of his life, Benji admits that his busy schedule often led to harmful behaviors. He explains that in order to avoid getting lost in the chaos, he now lives an almost athlete’s life, paying close attention to his health, sleep rhythm, and food choices. He also addresses the negative effects of social media on his mental health and reveals his decision to distance himself from it at the age of 30.

One aspect that has added to the complexity of Benji’s journey to finding peace is his relationship with his former musical partner, Federico Rossi. While the two had a successful career together, reaching number one in the charts and achieving significant sales, they decided to part ways. Federico previously revealed that the decision to separate stemmed from a sense of ownership over their shared work.

Despite the challenges, Benji remains focused on his personal growth and is determined to come out of this period stronger than ever. By sharing his struggles and triumphs, he hopes to inspire others and let them know that they are not alone in their pain.

As Benji restarts his career with new projects, he is also prioritizing his physical and mental well-being, setting an example for others who may be facing similar challenges. With his newfound focus on personal growth and positive messages, Benji is shaping a new chapter in his life and career that is sure to leave a lasting impact.

