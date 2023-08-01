Poste Italiane, here are the timetables for the month of August

Even in August, a period historically characterized by a significant reduction in customer flows, especially in cities, Italian post will secure a substantial operational continuity in the post offices of Vasto and San Salvo.

A Vastthe post offices of via Julius Caesar, via Cavour (Vast 1) e via Šibenik (Vasto Marina) will be operational for residents and tourists from Monday to Friday from 8.20 to 13.35 and on Saturday until 12.35. Furthermore, Poste Italiane will guarantee theafternoon opening from Monday to Friday until 19.05 at the post office of via Julius Caesar in periods August 1-11 e August 25-31. The post office of Crownedexcept for some single days (14-19-22-24-26 August).

A Saint Salvothe post office of sports street it will be operational throughout the month from 8.20 to 19.05, except for the week of August 7-11 when it will be available from Monday to Friday from 8.20 to 13.35 (Saturday until 12.35). Usual opening from Monday to Friday from 8.20 to 13.45 (Saturday until 12.45) for the other post office in via Amerigo Vespucci (San Salvo Marina).

To facilitate access to the service, citizens will be informed through notices in post offices with the opening times and closest locations, the site www.poste.it and business apps.

Confirming Poste Italiane’s attention to small communities, this year too coverage is fully guaranteed in all the municipalities in the Vastese area that have less than 5,000 inhabitants with only one post office.

Finally, remember that Postamat ATMs are available in all post offices in Vasto and San Salvoin operation seven days a week and 24 hours a day, for cash withdrawals and numerous other operations such as the payment of the main utilities and postal current account slips, telephone top-ups and PostePay cards, inquiries on the balance and list of transactions .

Poste Italiane services are also available online for a series of activities such as sending correspondence and parcels, paying bills, managing current accounts, etc.

