Football: Top scorer Tabakovic hires in Germany

As expected, Haris Tabakovic has left Wiener Austria. The 29-year-old Swiss uses an exit clause and moves to Hertha BSC in the second German league, where he has signed a contract until 2026. Both clubs announced this on Tuesday.



01.08.2023 11.26

Online since today, 11.26 a.m

Tabakovic came a year ago on a free transfer from Vorarlberger Austria from Lustenau and scored 21 goals in 41 games, his last just last Thursday in the 1-0 win against Banja Luka in the Conference League qualifier. On Thursday (8.30 p.m., live on ORF1) in the second leg, the 1.94 meter tall attacker is already missing.

“Hertha BSC has an incredible radiance. It quickly became clear to me that I definitely wanted to take the step to this club. Now my goal is to settle in as quickly as possible, to get to know my new colleagues and to help the team,” said Tabakovic after his transfer to the relegated team from the German Bundesliga.

Haris Tabaković joins @Hertha BSC The 29-year-old striker is moving to Germany with immediate effect as part of his release clause. Thank you for your commitment, your attitude & your goals. All the best and much success in Berlin, Haris! 🫶#faklive #FAK pic.twitter.com/h8jvW7Wofq — FK Austria Wien (@FKAustriaWien) 1. August 2023

Nothing was announced about the financial details of the change, according to media reports the transfer fee should be 500,000 euros. Last season he scored six goals against Rapid, setting a new Derby record. “I had ups and downs here, a difficult start and an all the better second half of the season in spring. After this incredible time, I can only say thank you,” the striker was quoted as saying by Austria.