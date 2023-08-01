Home » Football: Top scorer Tabakovic hires in Germany
Sports

Football: Top scorer Tabakovic hires in Germany

by admin
Football: Top scorer Tabakovic hires in Germany

football

As expected, Haris Tabakovic has left Wiener Austria. The 29-year-old Swiss uses an exit clause and moves to Hertha BSC in the second German league, where he has signed a contract until 2026. Both clubs announced this on Tuesday.

01.08.2023 11.26

Online since today, 11.26 a.m

Tabakovic came a year ago on a free transfer from Vorarlberger Austria from Lustenau and scored 21 goals in 41 games, his last just last Thursday in the 1-0 win against Banja Luka in the Conference League qualifier. On Thursday (8.30 p.m., live on ORF1) in the second leg, the 1.94 meter tall attacker is already missing.

“Hertha BSC has an incredible radiance. It quickly became clear to me that I definitely wanted to take the step to this club. Now my goal is to settle in as quickly as possible, to get to know my new colleagues and to help the team,” said Tabakovic after his transfer to the relegated team from the German Bundesliga.

Nothing was announced about the financial details of the change, according to media reports the transfer fee should be 500,000 euros. Last season he scored six goals against Rapid, setting a new Derby record. “I had ups and downs here, a difficult start and an all the better second half of the season in spring. After this incredible time, I can only say thank you,” the striker was quoted as saying by Austria.

You may also like

Phoenix Suns, no offer in sight for DeAndre...

THE YEAR 1956 AS A GOLDEN AMATEUR BY...

Vélez fans attacked their club’s footballers, threatening them...

the moment of the announcement- Corriere TV

Soccer World Cup: USA scrape past historic end

Mariners Defeat Red Sox 6-2, Reach Season-High Winning...

Maguire’s mistake here is Onana’s furious reaction

Colombian Team Defeats Germany and Advances in 2023...

Fencing World Championships in Milan, Ukrainian Kharlan does...

TENNIS ONLINE: Nosková goes into the fight for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy