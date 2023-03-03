Today marks the global launch day of the latest game from Nioh and Ninja Gaiden creator Team Ninja. However, the game doesn’t belong to either series, as it’s a brand new IP that takes players to China‘s Three Kingdoms era to face off against various villains and monsters.

Known as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we will etch our names into history in today’s GR Live action RPG, starting at the usual 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, we Your very own Rebeca will sneak into the first hour of the game, all on the GR Live homepage.

With the livestream scheduled for later today, you can check out our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty right here and below to see our full thoughts and opinions.