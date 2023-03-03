Home Technology Join us today for an hour of GR Live Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Technology

Join us today for an hour of GR Live Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

by admin
Join us today for an hour of GR Live Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Today marks the global launch day of the latest game from Nioh and Ninja Gaiden creator Team Ninja. However, the game doesn’t belong to either series, as it’s a brand new IP that takes players to China‘s Three Kingdoms era to face off against various villains and monsters.

Known as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we will etch our names into history in today’s GR Live action RPG, starting at the usual 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, we Your very own Rebeca will sneak into the first hour of the game, all on the GR Live homepage.

With the livestream scheduled for later today, you can check out our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty right here and below to see our full thoughts and opinions.

See also  Pixel Stranger Things!Some models crash as long as they play "Alien" clips

You may also like

The US wants to ban Tiktok because the...

【There is an event🉐】ASROCK is holding a Mon...

Start Run as Administrator | TECH FAQ

Yes, TikTok is becoming the Google of Gen...

AI spam floods sci-fi magazines and the Kindle...

MSIology 2023: Our first impressions of MSI’s new...

Rumor: Here’s the Xbox lineup after Starfield –...

LENCO CR-650BK DAB+ radio alarm clock with Qi...

LimoLane closes a 4 million round

“Hogwarts Legacy” and PS5: 50 euros cheaper in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy