The news of the illness, and then of the rush to the hospital, of Puglia Daniel Scardina they went around the net in no time, fueling the concern of the sports world and fans but not only. The athlete, who fell ill after a workout while still in the locker room, underwent delicate brain surgery and his conditions are said to be stable. In a pharmacological coma with a reserved prognosis, ‘King Toretto’ would have begun to warn ache on one leg and to an ear, as a result of a hemorrhage caused by an injury from the blows received during training.

It is said, in fact, that the symptoms that signal the presence of aneurysm cerebral and other serious conditions in the brain are necessarily connected to the head. In particular, we speak of an aneurysm when we are dealing with the dilatation of an artery which, becoming more fragile, can break. This arterial condition, in 90% of cases, turns out substantially asymptomatic until the moment of breaking.

However, there are situations in which the person at risk can feel a break just before this break occurs symptomatology very diversified and not always directly attributable to the aneurysm itself. Among the symptoms to keep an eye on, warn the doctors of the San Raffaele Hospital / San Donato Group, are eye pain accompanied by visual impairment and headache. In the immediacy of the breakup, then, they can take over nauseavomit, leg pain and back, neck stiffness, increased blood pressure.

It’s still, motor deficit, sensitivity to light, loss of consciousness or altered state of consciousness. If so far the causes of the aneurysm are unknown, however there are some factors that expose you to a greater risk, starting frominheritance. Also beware of smoking, alcohol, drugs, hypertension, atherosclerosis and head trauma: they can increase the risk of developing aneurysms.