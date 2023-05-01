The Future Interfaces Group (FIG) of Carnegie Mellon University proposed a touch screen technology that allows OLED display screens to add a more realistic “key” touch, and even plans to correspond to more delicate touches in the future. Tactile performance.

Just like operating a physical button, researchers propose a technology that allows the screen to simulate a more realistic tactile press

Even though the current screen can already simulate the “tactile sensation” when clicking through the built-in motor vibration method, there is still a certain gap compared with real pressing. Therefore, researchers Craig Shultz and Chris of the Future Interface Research Group of Carnegie Mellon University Harrison proposed that the convex shape can be generated through the screen, so that the user can have a more realistic tactile experience when pressing a specific position on the screen.

For example, when using the on-screen virtual keyboard, the user can feel closer to pressing a real button. At the same time, it will not produce a simulated tactile sensation through a full-flat touch screen with built-in motor vibration feedback like in the past. There will still be False touch situation.

In addition to the method of simulating real buttons, Craig Shultz and Chris Harrison named this technology “Flat Panel Haptics” (Flat Panel Haptics), and mainly placed “Embedded Electroosmotic Flow Pump” (Embedded The design of Electroosmotic Pumps (EEOPs) can control whether the specific position of the panel protrudes through the current, or restore the panel to be flat after use.

At the same time, it only takes about 1 second to change the panel state, and the maximum protrusion distance can reach 1.5mm, which is almost close to the button pressing stroke used in thin and light notebooks, so that users can feel a more realistic on-screen keyboard pressing touch.

The researchers said that the thickness of the current prototype design of this technology is about 5mm, and the weight including the control circuit is even less than 40 grams. However, if it is to be used in mobile devices such as mobile phones, it may need to be further reduced.

In addition, the goal of the researchers is to make the single protrusion range smaller, so that a more delicate touch can be simulated on the screen panel, and even the corresponding touch feeling can be simulated with the screen display content, or the visually impaired can Judging the content displayed on the screen through the touch of the finger.

