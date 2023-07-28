JVC Launches HA-XC62T: The Lightweight and Durable Stick-Shaped Bluetooth Headset

JVC Launches New Stick-Shaped Bluetooth Headset HA-XC62T in Japan

JVC, known for its innovative audio products, has recently expanded its product lineup with the launch of the HA-XC62T, the first stick-shaped Bluetooth headset in its XX subwoofer series. The XX (XTREME XPLOSIVES) series is renowned for its focus on subwoofer and durability, and the HA-XC62T continues to uphold this strong image while also reducing the weight of the earphones to just 4.4 grams per side, making them incredibly user-friendly.

The stick-shaped Bluetooth headset comes in two options – red/black and all-black bodies – and is priced at 9,900 yen, which is equivalent to approximately HK$550.

One of the standout features of the HA-XC62T is its adoption of the XX series’ TRIPLE PROOF design, which ensures the headset is waterproof, dustproof, and impact-resistant. It meets the IP55 standard, making it resistant to sweat, rain, and dust intrusion. With this level of protection, the headset is perfect for those who engage in rough use or outdoor activities.

Equipped with a 6mm dynamic unit, the HA-XC62T offers exceptional sound quality. It also boasts three sound modes – NORMAL, BASS, and CLEAR – allowing users to switch between modes and customize the bass according to their mood and preferences.

Furthermore, the Bluetooth headset has a battery life of up to 7 hours, and with the charging box, it can last for an impressive 24 hours. This long-lasting battery life ensures that users can enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and phone calls throughout the day without worrying about running out of battery.

The HA-XC62T marks JVC’s commitment to delivering high-quality audio products that combine style, durability, and functionality. With its stick-shaped design, lightweight construction, and exceptional sound performance, this Bluetooth headset is sure to be a hit among music lovers and tech enthusiasts alike.

For those in Japan looking to enhance their audio experience, the HA-XC62T is now available for purchase.

