Kerbal Space Program 2’s Early Access launch didn’t go as smoothly as developer Intercept Games had hoped, as the game faced various issues related to bugs and performance, resulting in a mixed response from fans on Steam. But since this is an Early Access game, the developers have been able to commit and focus on fixing the game, with Phase 1 coming this week when the first patch for KSP2 arrives.

As creative director Nate Simpson noted in a blog post, we’re told the patch is currently undergoing quality assurance and is expected to be released on March 16. The patch will remove a bunch of bugs, including a weird one that caused the Kraken drive to reverse thrust for some reason, while improving performance across the board.

Following the release of this patch, Intercept Games also noted that a second patch is in the works, and the developers have already done work for it“Nice Repair Queue”but we can expect more information about this patch once Patch One is released.