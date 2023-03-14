Home Technology Kerbal Space Program 2’s first update is coming this week
Kerbal Space Program 2’s Early Access launch didn’t go as smoothly as developer Intercept Games had hoped, as the game faced various issues related to bugs and performance, resulting in a mixed response from fans on Steam. But since this is an Early Access game, the developers have been able to commit and focus on fixing the game, with Phase 1 coming this week when the first patch for KSP2 arrives.

As creative director Nate Simpson noted in a blog post, we’re told the patch is currently undergoing quality assurance and is expected to be released on March 16. The patch will remove a bunch of bugs, including a weird one that caused the Kraken drive to reverse thrust for some reason, while improving performance across the board.

Following the release of this patch, Intercept Games also noted that a second patch is in the works, and the developers have already done work for it“Nice Repair Queue”but we can expect more information about this patch once Patch One is released.

